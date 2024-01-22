Virat Kohli Pulls Out of First Two Tests Against England Citing Personal Reasons

Indian star batter Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests against England, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today. The decision is attributed to personal reasons.

The BCCI issued a statement:

Virat has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Reveals Pakistan has Shortlisted 20 Players for T20 World Cup 2024

The 35-year-old took part in India’s recent Test series in South Africa, which ended in a draw. However, he had to skip the first T20I against Afghanistan at home due to personal reasons. He later rejoined the team and played in the last two matches of the series.

The five-match Test series against England will kick off in Hyderabad on January 25, forming part of the World Test Championship. Right now India is in second place on the WTC points table, with Australia leading as the defending champions.

Earlier, English batter Harry Brook has also pulled out of England’s tour to India due to personal reasons, as announced by the England Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday.

Harry Brook to return to the UK for personal reasons. All our thoughts are with you at this time, Brooky ❤️ 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2024

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez to Hold Important Press Conference Explaining Pakistan’s Horrid Tour of Australia and New Zealand

The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time.In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s replacement will be announced very soon, and England has already called up Dan Lawrence to replace Harry Brook.