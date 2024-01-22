Will Former Coke Studio Producer Sing the PSL 9 Anthem?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached singer Ali Hamza for the Pakistan Super League 9 Anthem on Monday. Ali Hamza was also one of the producers in Coke Studio season 11.

The singer is part of the Noori band and is renowned for his song “Par Chanaa De” in Coke Studio Season 9. He is the brother of Ali Noor, the man who brought a revolution in Pop music during the early 2000s.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Expand Wagah Border Parade Ground to Accommodate More Public

The 43-year-old is known for his mesmerizing album “Suno k Main Hun Jawan” which was released in October 2003. The rock band Noori created the album and this was the debut album of the supremely talented Noori brothers.

PCB had earlier approached singer Ali Zafar who is known for his blockbuster PSL Anthems and ‘Rockstar’ had worked in the early years to build the brand of Pakistan Super League.

The “Teefa in Trouble” actor, said in an official statement that he had hired choreographers, singers, and producers to make another PSL Anthem and had proposed three different anthems for the brand but a female official of a PSL Franchise went out of the way and pointed out that his association with the PSL will harm its brand and integrity.

While talking to a media outlet, “After working on it for two months, hiring musicians and music producers at my expense, I came up with three different versions of the anthem for the PCB to choose from. After one of them was finalized and the release was being planned, I was informed by the PCB that I cannot go ahead with the anthem for reasons that I would not like to disclose at this point.”

ALSO READ Virat Kohli Pulls Out of First Two Tests Against England Citing Personal Reasons

The anthem will now be produced by another singer and now it seems like the magical voice of Ali Hamza will become the identity of the ninth season, however, it remains to be seen whether the PCB locks a deal with the singer or not.

Previously Fawad Khan, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, Young Stunners, Asim Azhar, Arif Lohar, Shae Gill and many others have also come up with great anthems and have etched their names in elevating the league and its branding.