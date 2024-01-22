Pakistan to Expand Wagah Border Parade Ground to Accommodate More Public

The caretaker Punjab government has decided to proceed with the expansion of the Wagah Border Parade Ground, with the objective of making it larger than that of India.

During a meeting on Monday, the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP), presented the second design for the expansion project of the Wagah Border Parade Ground to the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi was informed that the completion of the project according to the second design would require a budget exceeding Rs2 billion. The meeting gave approval to proposed plan for the expansion of the parade ground, which would increase its capacity from 6,500 to 20,000 people.

The decision to expand the ground was made due to the declining capacity to host spectators. Furthermore, in order to ensure clear visibility for spectators watching the parade, the caretaker government has decided to install large LCDs.