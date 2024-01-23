Not A Single Pakistani Named in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the T20I Team of the Year for 2023, but, unfortunately, no Pakistani players made it to the list.

The ICC Team of the Year recognizes 11 standout players who performed exceptionally well in 2023, either with batting, bowling, or all-round contributions.

The team is mostly dominated by Indian players. Suryakumar Yadav was named the captain, and his fellow Indians Yashasvi Jaiswal as well as bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh made it to the ICC Men’s T20I team 2023.

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year:

Yashasvi Jaiswal Phil Salt Nicholas Pooran Suryakumar Yadav (c) Mark Chapman Sikandar Raza Alpesh Ramjani Mark Adair Ravi Bishnoi Richard Ngarava Arshdeep Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal and England’s Phil Salt open for the team. Jaiswal debuted for India in August against West Indies, scoring 430 runs in 2023 at a strike rate of 159. Meanwhile, Salt outperformed others by scoring 331 runs in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran claimed the No. 3 spot. Suryakumar scored two centuries in T20Is and captained the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who was on a break after the ODI World Cup, securing the No. 4 spot.

New Zealand’s Mark Chapman secured the No. 5 position, and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza occupied No. 6. Uganda’s Alpesh Ramjani and Ireland’s Mark Adair are at 7 and 8.

Ramjani topped the T20I wickets chart with 55 wickets at an economy of 4.77 in 30 matches. Adair, the Ireland bowling all-rounder, took 26 wickets at an economy of 7.42, getting a wicket every 13 deliveries.

India’s Ravi Bishnoi, Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava, and India’s Arshdeep Singh form the rest of the bowling attack. Arshdeep took 26 wickets in 21 appearances.

Bishnoi claimed 18 wickets in 44 overs, and Ngarava concluded the year with 26 wickets in 15 matches, conceding only 5.63 runs per over and taking a wicket every 12.1 deliveries. Bishnoi also reached No. 1 on the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings due to his “exceptional” performances.