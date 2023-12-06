ICC’s Credibility Under Question as Young Indian Becomes No.1 Bowler After 34 T20I Wickets

Indian men’s cricket team leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is the new T20I number 1 ranked bowler according to the latest rankings provided by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Bishnoi picked 9 wickets with an average of 18.22 and an economy rate of 8.20 runs per over in the recently concluded India versus Australia T20I series, which India won 4-1.

T20I Bowling Ranking (06 December 2023)

Ranking Player Country Rating 1 Ravi Bishnoi India 699 2 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 692 3 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 679 4 Adil Rashid England 679 5 Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 677 6 Sam Curran England 659 7 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 657 8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 656 9 Akeal Hosein West Indies 655 10 Anrich Nortje South Africa 647

Bishnoi was ranked 19th in the world with 603 points, and after conceding 54 runs for one wicket in the 1st T20I, his ranking somehow improved to 18th with 614 points.

It comes as a surprise that Bishnoi has jumped leaps and bounds as he only has 34 wickets in his T20I career. He overtook the likes of Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Just to be clear, Rashid Khan has taken 130 wickets in 82 matches with a T20I career average of 14.80 and an economy of 6.16. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga has taken 91 wickets throughout his T20I career of 58 matches with a bowling average of 15.80 and an economy of 6.89. Both of these players have a better record throughout their careers than Bishnoi’s recent outing against Australia which makes the recent ranking update all the more bizarre.

T20I Bowlers Ranking (22nd November 2023)

T20I Bowling Ranking (24th November 2023)

Questions were already being asked on unexplained ranking boosts for Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is, Shubman Gill in ODIs and Maheesh Theekshana and Ishan Kishan’s sudden jump in T20Is.

Bishnoi represented India in the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa, where he bowled against the likes of Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hurraira and Qasim Akram.

Cricket fans have started to question whether the ICC has a different formula to calculate the rankings when it comes to certain players.