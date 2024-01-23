Pakistani Players Reportedly Upset Over PCB’s NOC Denial for Foreign Leagues

Pakistani cricketers are reportedly frustrated over the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) withholding of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for their participation in foreign leagues, sparking discontent among the players.

According to sources, many players are upset because they haven’t received NOCs for playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They feel PCB’s policy for issuing NOCs is unfair and inconsistent.

The players have complained to the team management pointed that each player is being evaluated for getting permission to play in other leagues based on different standards. Some players have participated in the third league within a year, and they believe that other players should also be given the same permission.

The players also argue that if they don’t have any national team duties, the PCB should automatically issue NOCs for them to play in leagues. They find it confusing that some players have two NOCs but can’t play in an entire league.

Despite not having national duties, the PCB hesitates to issue NOCs, and players are frustrated because they can’t even seek compensation for missing out on central contracts.

Meanwhile, they are questioning how the PCB determines their workload. They want to know how the workload can be estimated without medical or biomechanical tests. Some players are even considering withdrawing from central contracts if they feel they’re being treated unfairly.

Sources indicate that there’s tension within the PCB’s policy, and it’s suggested that if there’s no permanent chairman, the NOC policy is also not permanent. A re-evaluation of the NOC policy might happen if a new chairman is appointed.

Earlier, young wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris had to return from Dhaka without playing in the BPL because the PCB denied his request for a NOC.

The reason given was his participation in two leagues since July 2023 – the Global T20 League in Canada in July and the Lanka Premier League in August 2023.