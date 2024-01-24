Drought Warning Issued After Prolong Absence of Rainfall in Punjab

In a concerning development, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned about a potential drought in the province due to the lack of rains during the ongoing winter season.

According to the authority, the risk of drought is increasing due to insufficient winter precipitation coupled with a severe cold spell prevailing across the country.

ALSO READ PCB Appoints New Acting Chairman After Zaka Ashraf’s Resignation

The PDMA added that the month of January is about to conclude with minimal rainfall or snowfall after December, heightening risks related to dry and cold conditions.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted rain and snowfall in various parts of the country from January 25 to January 28.

ALSO READ SBP to Launch Foreign Exchange Trading Platform

As per the Met Department’s forecast, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions are expected to receive rain and snowfall in the coming days.

However, dense fog/smog is likely to persist in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during the last week of January.