KuCoin Launches Educational Program ‘KuCoin Campus’ and Partners with Future Fest for Crypto Roadshow

KuCoin, a global top 5 cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the launch of an educational initiative on International Education Day – KuCoin Campus. Functioning as the offline extension of KuCoin Learn, KuCoin Campus brings the interactive and engaging learning experience directly to schools and colleges around the globe.

By bridging the digital with the tangible, KuCoin reaffirms its dedication to spreading blockchain knowledge, ensuring accessible and comprehensive education for all. The Campus Ambassador program is introduced as part of its initiative to engage young generations worldwide. The program invites students and university groups to become partners of KuCoin, promoting collaboration and knowledge exchange within educational institutions.

By fostering partnerships with universities, KuCoin strives to empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts in the blockchain and Web3 space.

At the same time, KuCoin partners with Future Fest, the largest tech event in Pakistan to foster awareness and dialogue surrounding the future of blockchain and technological innovation. As a part of the university roadshow, KuCoin has reached out to institutions in Pakistan like Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Muhammad Ali Jinnah University, Suhail University, Dawood Engineering University, and Nazeer Hussain University in Karachi, and the University of Sindh Jamshoro in Hyderabad. KuCoin also extends its educational journey to Lahore, including Peak Solutions College, Minhaj University, University of Lahore, Superior University Lahore, LUMS and University of Home Economics.

“As the future of finance, crypto is rapidly gaining ground with expanding applications. Our recent survey in Pakistan revealed that 35% of adult crypto users are made of Gen Z individuals aged 18 to 25, highlighting the growing appeal of crypto among younger generations. Recognizing students as pivotal contributors to technological advancement, we understand their eagerness to connect with leading crypto companies. To address this, we introduced KuCoin Campus, an initiative focused on enhancing engagement with students and providing early exposure to crypto and Web3 industry insights at the onset of their careers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to forging partnerships with educational institutions across various regions, ushering in a future where crypto plays a central role on campuses.” said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin.

In conjunction with this partnership, KuCoin and Future Fest initiated a market study and a series of Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and campaigns to engage the community in insightful discussions on the future of crypto and tech innovation within the Pakistani landscape.

The first AMA session, “The Future of Crypto & Tech Innovation in Pakistan”, featured Farruhk Kiyani, Country Manager of KuCoin Pakistan and Arzish Azam, Founder and CEO of Future Fest and Ejad Labs, providing an insightful discussion on emerging trends that lie ahead for Pakistan’s digital and crypto landscape.

The Blockchain Education and Career study gathers valuable insights from the local communities and universities, opening new dialogues on the exciting possibilities within the blockchain industry. Finally, as a part of this collaboration, KuCoin launches campaigns where participants stand a chance to win a total of 1200 USDT and 10 million SHIB!