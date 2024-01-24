Young South African Superstar Names Babar Azam as His Favorite Pakistani Cricketer

South Africa’s rising star batter, Dewald Brevis, often referred to as ‘Baby AB (De Villiers),’ recently shared his admiration and revealed that his all-time favorite Pakistani cricketer is former captain, Babar Azam.

While playing for MI Cape Town in the ongoing SA20 league, Brevis was asked by a fan about his favorite player from the Pakistan national team, to which he replied Babar Azam.

ALSO READ Not A Single Pakistani Named in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2023

Deval Brevis is an upcoming star batter for South Africa. He made a name for himself in the U19 Cricket World Cup in 2022 by delivering outstanding performances with the bat, displaying a batting style just like AB de Villiers. He further enhanced his reputation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also played in two T20I matches for the South African team.

On the other hand, Babar Azam is regarded as one of the finest batters in the current era. His performances over the past few years have been top-notch across all three formats of the game. However, he had a challenging 2023, including a disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup.

He resigned from his captaincy across all formats of Pakistan cricket. However, he made a comeback in the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

ALSO READ Jason Holder Sounds Alarm for Test Cricket Survival

Babar Azam had a standout performance throughout the five-match T20I series, scoring three consecutive fifties. He ended up being the second-highest run-scorer in the series, accumulating a total of 213 runs at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 142.00.

In the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Babar showcased an outstanding performance with the bat for the Rangpur Riders today. He smashed an unbeaten, match-winning knock of 56 runs, making a crucial contribution to the team’s victory.