Fly Jinnah Becomes First Airline That Can Operate During Fog

After starting its flight operations in November 2022, Fly Jinnah has quickly become one of the most prominent names in Pakistan’s aviation sector.

In a noteworthy development recently, Fly Jinnah has received clearance from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to operate CAT III approaches, arrivals, and departures. Airlines with CAT III status can easily operate in extremely low visibility conditions.

The low-cost carrier is the only domestic airline in the country with CAT III certification for its entire fleet and all of its pilots.

It is expected to improve the airline’s capability to navigate and operate seamlessly in bad weather conditions, particularly during fog between the major cities of the country.

It is important to mention that the Category 3 (CAT III) of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) is of significant importance due to its capability to support landing operations in low visibility conditions.

Last year, the federal cabinet gave approval to Fly Jinnah for its international operations upon the recommendation of the Aviation Ministry.

Fly Jinnah’s international destinations will include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkiye, and the UAE.

Furthermore, the CAA had also ranked it at number 1 in its domestic flight punctuality rankings a few months ago. Fly Jinnah stood out with an impressive on-time departure rate of 87.93%, followed by Air Sial at 86.89%, Air Blue, which posted a rate of 78.36%, and Serene Airlines at 62%.