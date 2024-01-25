IT Ministry All Set to Establish Permanent Cloud Office After Cabinet Approval

In a significant step towards the implementation of Pakistan’s Cloud First Policy, the Ministry of IT and Telecom has announced the establishment of a permanent cloud office, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey.

Following the approval from the Cabinet Division, the ministry is set to create key positions within the permanent cloud office to ensure the effective execution of the Cloud First Policy. These positions include DG Cloud, Director Cloud Adoption, Director Legal and Procurement, Director Audits, and Director Infrastructure and Operations.

The ministry is dedicated to assembling a highly skilled and professional team for the permanent cloud office, comprising experts with comprehensive knowledge of the field. The initial secretariat of the cloud office will be situated within the Ministry of IT and Telecom premises, with potential plans to relocate to a more suitable location as the workload demands.

The government approved Pakistan’s Cloud First Policy in February 2022, to harness the power of cloud technology for the nation’s advancement. The interim cloud office, established in March 2022, had Member IT, Syed Junaid Imam, taking on the additional role of Director General Cloud.

Under the Cloud First Policy, the newly formed cloud office is empowered to define security baselines under both domestic and international standards. These baselines will be tailored to different cloud models designated for hosting various data classes for Public Service Entities, ensuring a robust and secure digital infrastructure.

The establishment of this permanent cloud office is anticipated to accelerate the implementation of cloud-based solutions across various sectors, fostering innovation, efficiency, and enhanced cybersecurity measures.