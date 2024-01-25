Pakistan Tennis Federation’s Elections to be Held Next Month With Aisam ul Haq as Leading Candidate

Pakistan Tennis Star, Aisam Ul Haq Qureshi is set to run for presidency in the upcoming elections of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), which are scheduled for February 10.

The sitting president of PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan will be heading a meeting of the PTF Council on February 10, to elect the president, secretary, and treasurer for the next 4 years. The permission to convene the meeting was sought from the Pakistan Olympic Association by the Tennis Federation.

The elections will be held on February 10, however, the nomination papers will be processed by the PTF Office by February 2. Following this, the candidate’s nomination papers will be scrutinized completely by February 5, while the final list of candidates will be issued by February 7.

Former National Champion Hameed ul Haq believes that there is a blatant conflict of interest, if the Tennis star becomes President, as he also owns an Ace Academy which provides 12 months of training program for Tennis enthusiasts aged 18 years or below.

“I am afraid that all the budget, resources, and energy of PTF will possibly be diverted to his ACE academy,” he stated.

ALSO READ PFF NC Chairman Reveals FIFA World Cup Qualifier’s Venue Will be Finalized Next Month

The ex-Davis Cup Captain and coach added that in case a tie was held abroad, Aisam used to demand business class tickets and charged 3000 dollars for each appearance in a Davis Cup Tie.

This caused the PTF to spend half of its budget on the Tennis star’s expenses, which meant that other players were depleted of resources and attention.