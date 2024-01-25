PFF NC Chairman Reveals FIFA World Cup Qualifier’s Venue Will be Finalized Next Month

Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee (NC) President Haroon Malik has given the assurance that the venue for Pakistan’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2 game against Jordan will be finalized in February.

During an Interview, the PFF NC President stated, “We are looking for alternate venues right now, the deadline date for the submission of the venue to FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) was on January 21. The deadline is over now.”

“FIFA and AFC are the regulating bodies and they set the deadlines for the venues and they are supposed to come for inspection of the stadium once the submission of Venue is done.” He explained further.

The PFF NC President Haroon Malik explained why the match cannot be held in the afternoon on March 21 against Jordan, “March will be the month of Ramadan, we cannot expect the fans to turn up for the match at 2 pm, in the afternoon, that won’t be appropriate.”

While addressing the stance of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), that the lights will be installed before March, Malik said,

“The Pakistan Sports Board has given us countless assurances in the past that the floodlights in Jinnah stadium will be installed before the end of January, but that did not happen. Now they are claiming that floodlights will be installed before March.”

In response to the query regarding the chances of the match being held in Jinnah Stadium, the PFF President stated, “We will have to consult with the Jordan Football Association (FA) and AFC, our priority is that we play all our home matches in Pakistan, we will certainly request FIFA and AFC for an extension of the deadline for venue submission.”

“Within 1 to 2 weeks the venue will be finalized for the match against Jordan we are in constant communication with Jordan FA” he added.

Concerning the training camp of the Pakistan football team and squad selection, the PFF Normalisation Committee President stated,

“Closer to the matchday against Jordan, the federation will set up a training camp for the players and our Head Coach Stephen Constantine will select the team, and assemble the squad.”

Pakistan lost both its matches against Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Tajikistan (6-1) in Group G of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 and will now play two legs, home and away against Jordan on March 21 and March 26.