Pakistan Football Star Otis Khan Joins Hartlepool United on Loan

Pakistan football star and left winger Otis Khan has joined Hartlepool United on loan from his club, Grimsby Town. Hartlepool United is in the fifth tier of English Football currently.

Otis Khan,28, joined Grimsby Town, back in July 2022 on a two-year contract, which was about to end in the summer of this year. The British-Pakistani player represented Grimsby Town in 45 matches across all competitions and scored 6 goals. All of those goals were scored last season.

The club announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, “We can confirm that Otis Khan has joined Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season. Everyone at the Club would like to wish Otis well during his time at Victoria Park.”

The left winger made debut for Pakistan in a 3-0 defeat against Mauritius on 11 June 2023 and has earned 8 caps for Pakistan in his International career.

The Grimsby forward spent his early years in one of the biggest academies in English football at Manchester United, where he played till age 16 and rubbed shoulders with the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Dimitar Berbatov in training. He moved to Sheffield United’s academy in 2012.

The former Manchester United academy graduate could not get proper game time this season with Grimsby Town, as he made only 6 appearances for the club throughout the campaign so far. His extensive stint on the bench has resulted in the club’s decision to send him on loan and it seems like the move can be beneficial to both parties, the club and the player.

It can turn out to be a beneficial move for the British-born Pakistani forward as this transfer can rejuvenate him and help him come back to form once again.