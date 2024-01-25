Australian Skipper Pat Cummins Wins Cricketer of 2023 Award

World Cup winner Pat Cummins has bagged the Sir Garfield Sobers ICC Cricketer of the Year award for the year 2023. The Australian Skipper competed with the likes of India’s Virat Kohli, New Zealand’s Ravin Rachindra, and fellow teammate Travis Head for the award.

Cummins had a stellar year in 2023, clinching the ICC Test Championship and ICC ODI Cricket World Cup. The supremely talented allrounder led his team from the front by registering 59 scalps in 24 matches and 422 runs with the bat across all formats.

After a great setback early last year in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, Pat Cummins rejuvenated the Australian side against India and defeated them in the World Test Championship Final by a mammoth 209 runs.

The Kangaroos then went on to defend ‘The Ashes’ series against England in the summer of 2023. The historic series ended up in a draw, as both sides were locked at 2-2 by the end of the fifth test.

Cummins led Australia clinched their fifth ODI World Cup title, showcasing that they are the real comeback kings on the biggest stage. Australia won 7 games on the bounce to take the cup home after stuttering with two losses initially during the campaign.

The Australian captain gave many noteworthy performances individually in all formats during the year 2023 and bagged a 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test match.

Pat Cummins expressed his gratitude to the team and the fans while accepting the award, “It’s a huge honor, it’s been a big year, with lots of wonderful team success, and to get this individual honor is huge.”

Cummins will now lead Australia against New Zealand in their three-match T20I Series which will begin in late February.