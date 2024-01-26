Attock Refinery Announces Massive Maintenance Exercise

Attock Refinery Limited (PSX: ATRL) is planning a Refinery Turnaround to carry out essential maintenance w.e.f. February 10, 2024, for about a month, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

Some of the existing units of the Refinery will be shut down which will result in the reduction of the Refinery’s throughput to around 40 percent, the stock filing said.

The filing added that this shutdown plan has the approval of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) which have made alternate arrangements to handle crude oil production from northern oilfields and to meet any product shortfall.

The company is subsidiary of The Attock Oil Company Limited, England and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).

At the time of filing, ATRL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 327.49, up 0.2 percent or Rs. 0.66 with a turnover of 558,615 shares on Friday.