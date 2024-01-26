Online Driving Test Service Launched in Lahore

As part of the ongoing Online Driving License initiative, the e-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) has introduced the Driving Test Service.

The pilot project, a collaboration between the Punjab Traffic Police and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), is designed to enhance the efficiency of the driving license issuance process across the province.

The introduction of the Driving Test Service at the e-Khidmat Centre ASTP is the initial stage of a comprehensive plan to extend this facility to all e-Khidmat Marakiz in Punjab.

A meeting was conducted as part of the pilot project to ensure the smooth integration of Driving Test Services into the existing e-Khidmat framework.

Previously, the caretaker government had introduced multiple online facilities to ease the process of obtaining driving license. Last month, the traffic police announced that citizens can now renew their learner’s permits online from the comfort of their homes.

The Lahore Traffic Police announced that the introduction of online facilities will reduce the rush at Facilitation Centers by 90%.

Earlier this month, the provincial authorities officially implemented higher driving license fees. In a post on X, the Lahore Traffic Police stated that citizens can now obtain their car and motorcycle learner’s permit for Rs. 500 for a period of up to five years.