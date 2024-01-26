Cold Dry Weather is Finally Ending as Rain and Snowfall Predicted Till End of January

Met Office informed that after a long dry period, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 27 January and may persist over upper parts till 31st January.

Under the influence of this weather system, Gilgit Baltistan/Kashmir: Light to moderate rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 27th (night) to 31st January.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Light to moderate rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Manshera, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Karak, Peshawar, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Kohat from 27th (night) to 31st January. with occasional gaps.

Punjab/Islamabad: Light to moderate rain is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region from the 27th (night) to 31st January. Light to moderate rain (with snowfall over hills) in Murree and Galliyat during the period with occasional gaps, while in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali and Sargodha on 30th / 31st January. Cold and dry and foggy conditions during night and morning hours are expected elsewhere in the province.

Balochistan: Light to moderate rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chamman, Barkhan and Makran coast (with occasional gaps) on 28th / 29th January.

Sindh: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province with shallow to moderate foggy conditions in upper Sindh.

Possible Impacts and advises:

Snowfall may disrupt roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the forecast period.

Tourists are advised to remain cautious during the spell.

Rain may be beneficial for the standing crops in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.