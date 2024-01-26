Saim Ayub Signs the Deal with Durdanto Dhaka

Saim Ayub is set to feature for Durdanto Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League.

The dynamic, young batter Saim Ayub has officially joined the ranks of Durdanto Dhaka in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season. The announcement of Saim Ayub’s addition was shared by Durdanto Dhaka on their platforms.

With his explosive batting style, Ayub is poised to inject vitality into Durdanto Dhaka’s lineup, promising an electrifying display of skills in the BPL arena.

Adding to the league’s intrigue is the presence of former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, currently representing Rangpur Riders. Saim Ayub’s involvement adds an extra layer of excitement for fans, as they anticipate witnessing international partners Saim Ayub and Babar Azam competing against each other in the league. This clash of talent between emerging star and seasoned campaigner elevates the BPL’s appeal, promising thrilling matchups and captivating cricket moments for enthusiasts around the globe.