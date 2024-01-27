Novak Djokovic Likely to Take Break From Tennis After Heartbreaking Loss in Australian Open

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is thinking about taking a break from tennis after a disappointing defeat to Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2024 semi-finals.

Djokovic shared in an interview with Serbian media after his semi-final loss that he needs time to deal with the defeat. He also mentioned that he’s not sure how things will turn out in the future. When you leave the court after a loss, your emotions are still high, and it’s hard to think clearly because many conflicting thoughts are running through your mind.

I want my thoughts to settle — when I calm down, I will move on and see what tournaments I will play. I made a commitment to myself that I will give it my all this year, with the priority being Slams and the Olympics. We’ll see whether something will change, in this stage of my life and my career some surprising decisions are maybe more expected compared to twenty years ago.

It should be noted that Djokovic had never lost a semifinal at Melbourne Park and had been unbeaten in the Australian Open since 2018. However, in this match, he had a rough game.

He made 29 unforced errors, which is unusual for him. Sinner took advantage of Djokovic’s mistakes and quickly took a 3-0 lead.

The match paused when a fan in the crowd got injured and needed medical attention. This disrupted the flow of the game. Djokovic struggled with his serves throughout the match and felt constant pressure, even after winning the third set with a score of 7-6, giving him a match point.

In the end, Sinner won the game 3-1, defeating Djokovic 6-3 in the final set. This marked the end of Djokovic’s era of dominance in the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Djokovic won three Grand Slam tournaments in 2023. He was hoping to achieve a “Golden Slam” this year by winning all four Slams, including the Olympics. However, his dream of reaching this milestone is no longer possible.