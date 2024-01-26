No 25th Grand Slam: Novak Djokovic Loses First Australian Open Match in 6 Years

Novak Djokovic’s quest for Tennis Immortality at the Australian Open came to an end after Italian Jannick Sinner defeated him at Melbourne Park to go one inch closer to the Grand Slam title.

The Italian, who was fourth seed before the tournament, ended Djokovic’s 33-match winning run at the Australian Open in the semi-finals. The tennis player will now face either Germany’s Alexander Zverev or Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

“It was a really tough match. I started off well. He missed in the first two sets. I felt like he was not feeling that great on court so I just tried to keep pushing.” Jannick said in post-match presser.

Djokovic had never lost a semifinal at Melbourne Park and was undefeated since 2018 in the Australian Open, the man with metronomic consistency, finally had a sloppy game. It seemed as though the law of averages was against him as he made 29 unforced errors in the game. Sinner took full advantage of his inconsistency in the game and grabbed a 3-0 lead in no time.

The match came to a halt as the medical staff treated a fan in the crowd who got an injury and that also disrupted the momentum of the game. The Serbian looked sloppy in his serve throughout the match and he was under continuous pressure even after winning the third set by 7-6 to gain a match point.

Sinner finally clinched the game by 3-1 overcoming Djokovic 6-3 in the final set, ending an era of supremacy by the iconic Serbian tennis star.