Andy Flower Reveals the Reason of Opting Out of PSL

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower, who served as the coach for Multan Sultans in last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), has revealed the reason for not participating in the upcoming PSL 9.

During an interview with the local cricket website, Flower shared that he won’t be participating in the upcoming 9th edition of PSL due to time constraints and exhaustion.

Unfortunately, I haven’t got the time or the energy at the moment (for PSL 2024). Last year I did the ILT20, Pakistan Super League and IPL with no breaks at all in between and I found that I was getting drained and making some mistakes.

Flower expressed his fondness for his time with Multan Sultans, especially his respect for the Tareen family and his enjoyment of working with Alamgir and Ali Tareen. Although he won’t be returning this year, Flower praised the appointment of Abdul Rehman as the coach.

It must be remembered that Andy Flower contributed brilliantly as the head coach of Multan Sultans. The team won the PSL in 2021 and then became runner-up consecutively in 2022 and 2023.

After that, he stepped down from his coaching role, and Abdul Rehman replaced Andy Flower as the coach for Multan Sultans in the upcoming PSL 9.