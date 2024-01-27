Pakistan Thrash New Zealand By 10 Wickets in U19 Cricket World Cup 2024

The dominance continues for Pakistan U19 as they thrashed New Zealand U19 by 10 wickets in their last group match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in East London, South Africa.

The Green Shirts chased down the target of 141 runs in just 25.2 overs without losing a wicket.

ALSO READ PCB Names New Board of Governors Including Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Opener Shahzaib Khan and Shamyl Hussain both smashed a match-winning unbeaten partnership of 144 runs, with Shahzaib scoring 80 runs and Shamyl scoring 54 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand U19 won the toss and chose to bat first, which turned out to be a nightmare for the Kiwis as Pakistan displayed a fabulous bowling performance.

Naseem Shah’s brother, Ubaid Shah, and Arfat Minhas both were the spotlight bowlers as they took 3 wickets each, contributing to the opponent’s restriction to a score of 140 runs.

Ubaid Shah displayed a fabulous bowling performance, finishing with figures of 30-3 in 9 overs, alongside Arfat Minhas, who finished with figures of 6-3 in 5 overs.

Moreover, Ubaid Shah’s wicket-taking abilities were eye-catching for everyone, especially when he hit the stumps 2 times among his 3 wickets.

Other bowlers also provided good support, with Naveed Ahmed Khan claiming 2 crucial wickets, with Muhammad Zeeshan and Ali Asfand each taking 1 wicket.

ALSO READ Andy Flower Reveals the Reason of Opting Out of PSL

With this thumping win, Pakistan U19 finished at the top of the table, securing their spots in the Super Six stage easily.