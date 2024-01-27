ProPakistani Joins Hands With Islamabad United as Official Publication Partner for PSL 9

ProPakistani, Pakistan’s leading digital media platform, is thrilled to announce its renewed partnership with Islamabad United for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

This collaboration marks a continuation of the successful alliance between ProPakistani and Islamabad United, bringing together the dynamic worlds of digital media and cricket.

As a prominent player in the digital landscape, ProPakistani has been at the forefront of delivering quality content and engaging experiences to its vast audience. The partnership with Islamabad United provides an exciting opportunity to connect with cricket enthusiasts across the nation and beyond.

Thrilled to welcome @ProPakistaniPK to the #ISLUFamily! They are our Official Publication Partner, bringing you all the thrilling updates and stories. Stay tuned for the inside scoop, straight from the heart of the game!#ISLUxProPakistani #HBLPSL9 #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/3SxDrJZcM5 — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) January 27, 2024

PSL 9 promises to be a thrilling spectacle, and ProPakistani is committed to enhancing the fan experience by providing exclusive content, behind-the-scenes coverage, exclusive interviews and real-time updates. Through its digital platforms, ProPakistani will offer fans unprecedented access to the team, players, and the excitement surrounding Islamabad United.

“We are delighted to once again join forces with Islamabad United as their digital partners for PSL Season 9,” said Shayan Mahmud, CEO ProPakistani.

“Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, and through this collaboration, we aim to bring fans closer to the action, providing them with unique and engaging content throughout the tournament.”

The partnership aligns with ProPakistani’s commitment to supporting and promoting sports in Pakistan. Islamabad United, as one of the most successful franchises in PSL history, shares this commitment, making the collaboration a perfect match.

As the countdown to PSL 9 begins, ProPakistani and Islamabad United are set to deliver a digital experience that will captivate cricket enthusiasts and bring them closer to the heart of the game.