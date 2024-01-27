Shan Masood Unveils Strategy for This Year’s Home Test Series

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has shared the team’s strategy for the upcoming home Test series, which will commence after the T20 World Cup 2024.

During a local sports website discussion, Shan pointed out the difficulties caused by the unpredictable weather and stressed the importance of being proactive and willing to take risks.

Shan mentioned that the duration is lengthy, about 8 months, but it’s necessary to take a risk at some point. The nature of the pitches and the weather, especially the heat in August and October, are significant factors to consider.

He emphasized how complicated the series is and stressed the need to announce the main team and squad quickly to give a clear direction for Pakistan’s cricket.

Looking at the 8 months, we also need to see which set of players will be available. We will try to quickly announce our core group and the squad, so that there is a certain clarity on how Pakistan wants to play cricket in this manner.

The 34-year-old also highlighted the importance of adapting to different playing conditions and suggested that the team may need to try unconventional strategies and also mentioned a willingness to take risks and a commitment to improving the team’s performance in Test matches.

He added,

It is also essential to assess in which conditions our team will thrive. It’s possible that in such conditions, bowling-friendly pitches may not be available. In that case, creating seam-friendly or spin-friendly wickets may be necessary, and you may need to consider playing an extra bowler in such situations.

Shan concluded by saying that they need to explore different combinations but are prepared to take risks and improve their Test performance. He mentioned that they had two good chances to win Test matches in Australia, and although they didn’t win, they took steps in the right direction.

It should be noted that Pakistan recently toured Australia for three Test match series in which Green Shirts lost all three matches which was Shan Masood’s first assignment as a Test skipper.

Meanwhile, after the T20I World Cup 2024, the Green Shirts will play two Test matches against Bangladesh in August and three Test matches against England in October, all on home soil.