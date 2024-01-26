Pakistan cricket fans will have an opportunity to nominate their favorite personalities, who will be recognized by the Pakistan Cricket Board under the Hamaray Heroes (Powered by Kingdom Valley) initiative during the Pakistan Super League 9 from 17 February to 18 March.

Fans can submit their suggestions by completing a nominations form, which is available here before 11:59pm, Saturday, 3 February 2024.

The final list will be presented to a panel tasked with shortlisting thirty-four candidates for acknowledgment during the tournament, which will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Fans will have a chance to pick their favorite personalities from different walks of life, such as sports, education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, and technology, with the PCB using its brand and reach to appreciate these individuals for their contributions and enhancing the image of the country.

PSL fans can shine a light on the heroes by nominating a maximum of two individuals (one in each category). They can be people or organizations who directly help others, whose work is improving the wellbeing of others, or whose achievements are inspiring others.

In PSL 8, some of the prominent personalities to be recognized were Misbah Hina (sports activist), Nisha Rao (transgender lawyer), Hoor Fawad (table tennis player), Ghulam Mohammad (artist) and Noor Fatima Rashid (national chess player).