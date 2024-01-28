Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

ICC Ends Suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket

By Ayna Dua | Published Jan 28, 2024 | 10:46 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The ICC has lifted the ban on Sri Lanka Cricket, allowing the board to resume the cricketing activities on international level.

The International Cricket Council Board announced the immediate lifting of the suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket today. The ban had been imposed on Sri Lanka Cricket last year in November. The suspension stemmed from serious breaches of ICC Member obligations, notably the mandate to autonomously manage affairs without government interference in cricket governance.

ALSO READ

According to the reports, the ICC has diligently monitored SLC’s progress during the suspension period. It has now been confirmed that SLC has made satisfactory resolution of the issues that led to the suspension. Seeing the progress of the board, the ICC has lifted the ban imposed on cricket activities in Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ

The reinstatement is a positive development for Sri Lanka’s cricket community and signals a renewed focus on autonomous administration. With the suspension lifted, Sri Lanka can resume its active participation in international cricket, bringing excitement to the cricket fraternity.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>