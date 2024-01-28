ICC Ends Suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket

The ICC has lifted the ban on Sri Lanka Cricket, allowing the board to resume the cricketing activities on international level.

The International Cricket Council Board announced the immediate lifting of the suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket today. The ban had been imposed on Sri Lanka Cricket last year in November. The suspension stemmed from serious breaches of ICC Member obligations, notably the mandate to autonomously manage affairs without government interference in cricket governance.

According to the reports, the ICC has diligently monitored SLC’s progress during the suspension period. It has now been confirmed that SLC has made satisfactory resolution of the issues that led to the suspension. Seeing the progress of the board, the ICC has lifted the ban imposed on cricket activities in Sri Lanka.

The reinstatement is a positive development for Sri Lanka’s cricket community and signals a renewed focus on autonomous administration. With the suspension lifted, Sri Lanka can resume its active participation in international cricket, bringing excitement to the cricket fraternity.