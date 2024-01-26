Virat Kohli Wins ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for the Fourth Time

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has clinched the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2023, acknowledging his exceptional performance in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli won the award for the fourth time, surpassing the three-time winner, former South African batter Ab de Villiers.

The 35-year-old had an outstanding year with the bat, scoring 1,377 runs at an impressive average of 72.47. In 24 innings, he notched up six centuries and eight half-centuries.

The highlight of his performance came in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 held in his home, where he played a crucial role in India’s successful journey to the final. After a somewhat lean period, Kohli made a strong comeback in 2022 and continued his excellent form into 2023, especially in ODIs.

During the Mega-event Kohli was in peak form, earning the Player of the Tournament title. He set a new record by scoring 765 runs, the highest individual total in a men’s Cricket World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record from 2003.

Kohli achieved this with a remarkable average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, scoring three centuries, including a crucial one against New Zealand in the semi-final.

His exceptional performance not only propelled him past Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most ODI centuries but also helped India avenge their heartbreaking loss in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against the same opponent.

Notably, Kohli ended Pakistani star batter Babar Azam’s two-year reign as the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer. Babar had won the prestigious award in 2021 and 2022. Kohli’s remarkable comeback and stellar performances in 2023 truly cemented his status as one of the cricketing greats.