Brian Lara Bursts into Tears After West Indies’ Historic Win Over Australia [Video]

The West Indies clinched a historic eight-run victory against Australia in the second Test at the Gabba on Sunday, leading to an emotional response from the legendary West Indian batter Brian Lara.

During the thrilling final moments of the historic victory, Brian Lara was in the commentary box. He couldn’t hold back his emotions and burst into tears. Former Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist gave him a comforting hug when Shamar Joseph took the final wicket of Mitchell Starc to secure the win.

ALSO READ Ben Stokes Terms England’s Victory Over India as the Biggest Win Under His Captaincy

Inside the commentary box as Ian Smith and Brian Lara call one of West Indies' greatest Test victories 🎙️ (via @MarkHoward03) #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/SgTXmyXSSf — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 28, 2024

Visibly emotional Lara praised the young and inexperienced West Indies team for their historic victory in Australia. Meanwhile, Ian Smith also applauded the visitors for their remarkable achievement at the Gabba.

The West Indies defended a target of 215 runs and restricted the Pat Cummins-led side to 207 runs in the fourth innings, securing a historic win.

Young pacer Shamar Joseph, making his debut in the series, was the hero of the day. He took an impressive 7-68 off 11.5 overs, displaying incredible speed and accuracy.

Despite suffering a toe injury from a Mitchell Starc delivery, Joseph’s remarkable comeback surprised the Australian middle order and paved the way for the West Indies’ sensational victory.

On day 4, Australia started the day at 60-2, with Steve Smith scoring an excellent 91 not out, and Cameron Green looking comfortable against Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.

Joseph dismissed Green when he chopped the ball onto his stumps and bowled Travis Head with a beautiful yorker, giving Head his second golden duck of the match.

Moreover, Australia, cruising at 113-2, suddenly found themselves at 113-4, although Smith continued to play confidently as he reached his half-century.

The match had thrilling moments as Joseph dismantled the Australian batting lineup, taking out key players like Cameron Green and Travis Head.

With tension gripping both teams, Australia’s valiant efforts weren’t enough and Joseph took his seventh wicket by uprooting Josh Hazlewood’s stumps.

ALSO READ Management Reportedly Forced Babar Azam to Play Final T20 Against New Zealand Despite Injury

Meanwhile, West Indies cricket ended a 27-year drought by defeating Australia by just eight runs in the second and final Test match.

The Gabba Test will be remembered as a testament to the West Indies’ resilience and Joseph’s outstanding performance, marking a historic moment in their cricketing history.