India Suffers Major Blow as 2 Main Players Ruled Out of 2nd Test Against England

India has been dealt a major setback ahead of the 2nd Test against England, as their premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and middle-order batter KL Rahul have been ruled out due to injuries.

According to a statement from the BCCI, Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury on the 4th day of the 1st Test and Rahul felt pain in his quadriceps.

The BCCI has also revealed that Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar will be joining India’s squad for the upcoming second Test against England.

Jadeja got hurt after getting run out during India’s fourth-innings chase. In the first Test match in Hyderabad, he took 3 wickets for 88 runs and 2 wickets for 131 runs, along with 87 and 2 runs while batting.

Moreover, Rahul scored 86 runs in India’s first innings. It looks like Rajat Patidar, who hasn’t played for India yet, might replace Rahul in the middle order in Visakhapatnam. However, finding a replacement for Jadeja could be a bit more challenging for India.

Earlier today, India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was reprimanded for breaking the ICC Code of Conduct during the recent first Test against England in Hyderabad. This breach occurred on the fourth day of the Test match.

India’s chances of bouncing back from their 28-run defeat in the first Test are hampered with the absence of Jadeja and Rahul. Adding to their challenges, Virat Kohli is still unavailable for the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, this marked the first occasion where India suffered a Test match defeat on their home soil after securing a lead of more than 100 runs.