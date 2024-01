Here are the Replacements and 2 Additional Picks for Each Team in PSL 9

The PSL franchises have picked two additional players in the supplementary category and have also picked their replacement players for the PSL 9, in the replacement draft held today.

Peshawar Zalmi has picked up English left-arm seamer, Luke Wood and young Pakistani spinner, Sufyan Muqeem as their additional two players while the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Johnson Charles, Haider Ali, and Laurie Evans have also been picked up.

Here are the full supplementary picks:

Supplementary 3 Supplementary 4 Luke Wood (Peshawar Zalmi) Mohammad Shahzad (Multan Sultans) Obed McCoy (Islamabad United) Haider Ali (Islamabad United) Lues Du Plooy (Karachi Kings) Reserved (Quetta Gladiators) Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Lahore Qalandars) Sufyan Muqeem (Peshawar Zalmi) Johnson Charles (Multan Sultans) Tayyab Abbas (Lahore Qalandars) Laurie Evans (Quetta Gladiators) Mohammad Rohid (Karachi Kings)

As for the replacement draft, many teams have opted to reserve their picks while some have announced replacements for partially available players and fully non-available players.

Replacement Draft picks