Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Exports to Hit $5 Billion in 5 Years: IT Minister

Caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif on Monday outlined the significant strides made in the IT and electronics sector over the last three years.

In his speech at the Pakistan Mobile Summit, IT Minister said export figures have seen a positive uptrend, with approximately 2.5 million mobile phones, valued at $1.5 million, already exported. He expressed his commitment to further enhancing smartphone exports, setting ambitious targets of $500 million in the next two years and $5 billion within the next five years.

Besides the IT Minister, mobile phone manufacturers, SIFC officials, and leading figures in the telecom industry attended the summit.

The caretaker minister highlighted policies geared towards the advancement of IT and electronics, resulting in the local production of mobile phones. A staggering 57 million mobile phones have been manufactured by 35 brands within Pakistan, thanks to these strategic initiatives, the minister said.

The government’s decision to grant a 3 percent R&D allowance to mobile manufacturers has been a crucial step towards promoting innovation. This allowance, set to increase from 3 percent to 8 percent, will be disbursed to mobile companies before the commencement of the next financial year.

Additionally, significant progress has been made in the local production of fiber cables, with four companies contributing to the manufacturing efforts. The laying of 1.34 km of fiber locally marks a milestone in advancing technological infrastructure.

The minister further shared plans for the auction of the 300 MHz spectrum, including the highly anticipated 5G spectrum, scheduled for July-August. The auction terms have been designed to encourage companies to invest in infrastructure, he added.

To support these endeavors, the Ministry of IT has introduced an infrastructure-sharing framework and is actively working on a spectrum-sharing framework and the National Fibrization Policy. Standardizing cable laying processes has already led to a 300 percent reduction in the cost of laying fiber.

In a bid to expand internet access, the government has formulated a space policy that will enable companies to provide internet services to Pakistani users anywhere in the country.

Dr. Umar Saif also highlighted the 32 percent increase in IT exports, with expectations of crossing the $5 billion mark later this year. He emphasized a continued focus on the export of mobile phones as a key priority for the industry.

Notably, licenses have been issued to 35 companies, assembling smartphones for various brands within the country.

Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman Rahman reassured the industry of PTA’s commitment to facilitating telecom operations, emphasizing collaboration with MoITT. Acknowledging that 45 percent of smartphones are now being manufactured within the country, he stressed ongoing efforts to improve internet services, particularly in remote areas. He assured to address any regulatory framework causing delays in the IT industry.