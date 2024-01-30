Imam-ul-Haq Congratulates Indian Batter on First Test Call Up

Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq congratulated Sarfaraz Khan on his maiden India call-up for the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Imam took to his ‘X’ account and wrote to the Indian batter, ‘Congratulations, brother, So happy for you.”

Congratulations brother So Happy for you ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDmKXMZYjj — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) January 29, 2024

It should be noted that Imam and Sarfaraz previously faced each other in the U19 World Cup 2014, which was played in the UAE. However, Imam received an early call-up for the national team in 2017.

Moreover, the 26-year-old Indian batter is set to join the Indian squad for the second India vs England Test match in Visakhapatnam.

The Indian team suffered massive blows earlier when two key players, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and middle-order batter KL Rahul, were ruled out of the second Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury on the fourth day of the opening Test while KL Rahul experienced discomfort in his right quadriceps, as confirmed by a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In response to these losses, the BCCI announced the inclusion of Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar in the squad.

Meanwhile, the second Test match of the five-match series between India and England is set to take place in Vizag from February 2 to 6. The Ben Stokes side won the first Test and is currently ahead in the series with a 1-0 lead after a 28-run victory.