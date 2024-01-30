How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Ireland U19 World Cup Super Sixes Match Live Streaming

After being unbeaten in the group stage, Pakistan U19 is set to face Ireland in their first Super Sixes Round match today.

The Pakistan team was dominant in the Group Stages, defeating Afghanistan, Nepal, and, finally New Zealand, by an impressive 10-wicket margin.

In the last group match, Pakistan first restricted New Zealand U19 to 140 runs, led by an impressive bowling performance from Ubaid Shah, who took 3 crucial wickets. Arafat Minhas also took 3 wickets, which helped restrict the opponent to a low score.

In response, Pakistan U19 successfully chased down the 141 target in 25.2 overs. Openers Shamyl Hussain scored 54 runs and Shahzaib Khan scored 80 runs, which helped them chase down the target with ease.

Now, with their confidence high, the Green Shirts will be looking to keep this winning momentum in the Super Sixes Round to qualify for the Semi-Finals.

Live Streaming

Cricket fans in Pakistan and globally can experience the excitement of today’s Pakistan U19 vs Ireland U19 Super Sixes match live. This thrilling encounter is available for streaming on the official International Cricket Council (ICC) app.

Worldwide fans can enjoy the match from any location, as the ICC app ensures that it can be conveniently accessed.

Here is the link

App Android IOS ICC Cricket LINK LINK

The Pakistan U19 vs. Ireland U19 Super Six match is set to be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, and the match will start at 1:00 PM Pakistan Time.

Match Timing