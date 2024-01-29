Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Peshawar Zalmi Picks West Indian Fast Bowling Sensation in PSL Replacement Draft

By Ayna Dua | Published Jan 29, 2024 | 7:55 pm

Peshawar Zalmi has recruited young pacer Shamar Joseph as a partial replacement for Gus Atkinson in the replacement draft of the upcoming PSL 9.

In an exciting news for the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, the young West Indies pace sensation, Shamar Joseph, is set to bolster their bowling lineup in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine. The 24-year-old, who gained widespread acclaim for his remarkable bowling performance against Australia at the Gabba Test, will step in as a partial replacement for England’s Gus Atkinson.

The announcement, shared across PSL’s social platforms, marks a strategic move for Zalmi, enhancing their bowling arsenal with Joseph’s promising talent. Known for his epic spell that secured a historic Test victory in Australia, Joseph has captured the cricketing world’s attention with his skill and determination.

As the anticipation builds for PSL season nine, fans can look forward to witnessing Shamar Joseph in action, bringing his prowess to the Peshawar Zalmi camp in the upcoming tournament.

