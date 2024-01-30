ISPR Confirms Martyrdom of Pakistani Soldier on UN Mission in Sudan

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that a Pakistani peacekeeping soldier lost his life, and two officers were injured in the dispute area of Abyei between Sudan and South Sudan.

The ISPR added that a convoy of Pakistani peacekeepers was attacked in Abyei while escorting two local patients to a hospital on January 28.

“Pakistani peacekeepers responded effectively and forced the militants to retreat. However, during exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Tariq (resident of Badin, Sindh) embraced martyrdom while four individuals including two officers were injured,” it further revealed.

It is important to note that as many as 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have lost their lives while serving the cause of peace globally.

Pakistan remains committed to its role as a responsible member of the international community and will continue to contribute towards global peace and stability under the auspices of the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres conveyed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Ghana and Pakistan, as well as the families of the deceased civilian.

The UN on Monday said that clashes between rival communities in a disputed region, claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan, have resulted in 54 casualties, including two UN peacekeepers.