Pakistan Aluminum Beverage Cans Achieves Production Capacity of 1.2 Billion Cans Per Year

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PSX: PABC) has achieved a significant milestone surpassing its previous rated capacity of 950 million cans per annum, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to announce that with the successful installation and commissioning of our expansion/equalization project, our new rated capacity now stands at 1,200 million cans per annum,” the stock filing stated.

This comes after PABC, which is also the largest and exclusive beverage can manufacturer in Pakistan, last year announced plans to expand its production capacity. “This increased capacity will significantly enhance our operational efficiencies and economies of scale, allowing us to better meet the demand for aluminum beverage cans,” it said in an earlier statement.

The principal activity of the Company is the manufacturing and sale of aluminum cans. The Company completed the installation, testing, and commissioning of its manufacturing facility at Faisalabad Special Economic Zone and commenced commercial operations in September 2017.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 70.44, up 1.28 percent or Rs. 0.89 with a turnover of 317,224 shares on Tuesday.