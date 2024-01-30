Pakistani Man Ends His Own Life in Hong Kong Jail

According to a Hong Kong media report, a Pakistani prisoner, identified as the mastermind behind a violent robbery in Hung Hom a few years ago, has committed suicide in jail.

The report added that a correctional officer saw the prisoner’s body hanging from the grille bars of his cell window at Stanley Prison in the early morning.

The 41-year-old Pakistani had been in police custody since March 2021 on charges of robbery. According to details, he was part of a group of assailants that attacked two employees of a jewelry shop.

The group involved in the attack included nationals from other countries as well. The assailants severed the feet of two jewelry shop employees with knives and escaped with HK$6.5 million (~Rs. 230,000,000) in cash and cheques.

The prosecution in the case accused the Pakistani of playing a “pivotal role”, adding that he was the mastermind behind the whole thing “despite not being present at the scene.” The Pakistani national allegedly recruited the robbers and provided guidance in executing the crime.