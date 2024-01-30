Pakistani Man Ends His Own Life in Hong Kong Jail

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 30, 2024 | 1:04 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

According to a Hong Kong media report, a Pakistani prisoner, identified as the mastermind behind a violent robbery in Hung Hom a few years ago, has committed suicide in jail.

The report added that a correctional officer saw the prisoner’s body hanging from the grille bars of his cell window at Stanley Prison in the early morning.

The 41-year-old Pakistani had been in police custody since March 2021 on charges of robbery. According to details, he was part of a group of assailants that attacked two employees of a jewelry shop.

The group involved in the attack included nationals from other countries as well. The assailants severed the feet of two jewelry shop employees with knives and escaped with HK$6.5 million (~Rs. 230,000,000) in cash and cheques.

The prosecution in the case accused the Pakistani of playing a “pivotal role”, adding that he was the mastermind behind the whole thing “despite not being present at the scene.” The Pakistani national allegedly recruited the robbers and provided guidance in executing the crime.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Journalist Ashfaq Ishaq Satti Suspended from Channel Amidst Domestic Abuse Allegations
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>