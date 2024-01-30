PTA Gets Over 16,000 Complaints Against Telcos in December

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 16,053 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in December 2023, out of which, 15,974 (99.5 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during November.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by December stood at 15,583, out of which, 15,519 (99.6 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,755 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 6,744 (99.8 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,698 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,682 (99.4 percent) were resolved.

Likewise, 4,273 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 4,261 (99.7 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,835 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,811 (98.7 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 153 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 146 were addressed during December with a resolution rate of 95.4 percent. Furthermore, 295 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 288 (97.6 percent) were addressed.