School Timings in Punjab to Change Once Again Next Month

All schools in Punjab are set to operate on regular timings on February 1, 2024, as per the announcement of the provincial education department.

According to the education department, schools across the province will revert to their regular schedules, marking the official end of the winter timings on January 31.

Earlier this month, the education department announced an extension of winter timings in schools throughout the province, effective until January 31st.

As per the notification, the extension of winter timings in both public and private schools across the province has been prolonged until January 31, 2024. Regular timings will resume from February 1, 2024.

In other news, reports on social media have claimed that educational institutions across the country could be closed for more than a week due to the General Election scheduled for February 8.

As per the reports, educational institutes will close on Sunday, February 4, and for Kashmir Day on February 5. Following that, they are expected to remain closed during the election period from February 6 to 10.

Furthermore, educational institutions will stay closed on Sunday, February 11, and are set to reopen on February 12. However, these reports haven’t been confirmed by officials yet.