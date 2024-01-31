Alex Hales Labels Azam Khan as One of the Best Six Hitters in Cricket

Former English batter and current Islamabad United player, Alex Hales has praised Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan, describing him as one of the most impressive hitters and strikers with whom he has played cricket.

During a media interaction in the UAE, Hales praised him as one of the best batters in the shortest version of cricket, noting his excellent performance in recent years.

I think he’s brilliant. He’s one of the best hitters, strikers of a cricket ball I’ve played with. He’s absolutely brilliant. His form the last couple of years has been really good. He’s a great guy to have in your team. Really nice guy.

Responding to questions about Azam’s fitness, particularly after his recent run-out in a game, Hales said that it wasn’t much of a concern.

The 35-year-old mentioned that Azam was run out today, but such incidents are common in cricket. He almost experienced a run-out too. These things occur, but this doesn’t diminish Azam’s skill and talent. He strikes the ball incredibly well.

It should be noted that Alex Hales and Azam Khan are currently playing in the International League T20 (ILT20) for the Desert Vipers.

Moreover, Pakistan’s T20I skipper Shaheen Afridi, former pacer Mohammad Amir, and leg spinner Shadab Khan are also part of the Desert Vipers.

