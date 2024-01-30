Pakistan Crushes Australia to Stay in Contention for Hockey5s Challenger Trophy

Pakistan hockey team has kept its Challenger Trophy hopes alive with a commanding 11-3 victory over Australia in the 9th-12th place match.

According to the details, Pakistan captain Rana Waheed Ashraf scored five goals for the team, which played the main role in the team’s victory over Australia.

ALSO READ Aamer Sohail Criticizes Appointment of Inexperienced Individuals in PCB

Ghazanfar Ali and Zikria Hayat scored two goals each while Arshad Liaqat and Murtaza Yaqoob also played their part with one goal each.

On the other side, Australia couldn’t put much pressure on the Pakistan team as they only managed to score three goals.

On Monday, Pakistan’s hopes for reaching the quarter-finals of the Hockey5s World Cup were shattered as they suffered an 8-7 defeat against Poland.

Pakistan only required a draw against Poland in Pool A to qualify for the quarter-finals. However, the Green Shirts were unable to capitalize on this opportunity.

Pakistan played two matches on Sunday. They commenced their campaign by defeating Nigeria with a score of 11-5 but later faced a setback with a 5-3 loss against the Netherlands.

ALSO READ Pakistan Knocked Out of FIH 5s Hockey World Cup in First Round

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to play for the 9th-10th place match tomorrow, where they will go head-to-head against the winner of Switzerland vs. New Zealand. The victorious team in this match will claim the Challenger Trophy.