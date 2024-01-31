Babar Azam Rises in Latest ICC Test Batting Rankings

Pakistan’s batting sensation and former captain, Babar Azam has moved up to the No. 5 rank in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batting rankings.

Babar was ranked 10th before, but his ranking improved significantly after Indian and Australian batters didn’t perform well in their respective games. The 29-year-old batter now has 768 rating points.

Let’s take a closer look at the updated ICC Test batting rankings:

Men’s Test Batting Rankings

Position Players Team Rating 1 Kane Williamson New Zealand 864 2 Joe Root England 832 3 Steve Smith Australia 818 4 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 786 5 Babar Azam Pakistan 768 6 Virat Kohli India 767 7 Usman Khawaja Australia 765 8 Harry Brook England 765 9 Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka 747 10 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 746

English batter Ollie Pope has earned a well-deserved boost in his career-high rating following his outstanding performance in the first Test against India, climbing an impressive 20 places to secure the 15th position.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s veteran batter Kane Williamson continues to lead the pack as the No. 1 ranked Test batter globally. In addition, Australia’s opener Usman Khawaja has advanced two places to claim the eighth spot in the rankings after a stellar half-century in the opening innings of the second Test against the Caribbean team at the Gabba.

Unfortunately, star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who missed the first Test and will also miss the second Test against England, has dropped to the sixth position in the rankings with 767 points, just behind Babar Azam.