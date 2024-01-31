PCB Votes for Jay Shah as He Becomes Asian Cricket Council President Again

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been re-elected for a third time as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), as officially confirmed today by the cricketing governing body.

According to the details, he was reappointed as the head of the continental organization during the ACC Annual General Meeting in Bali today, with unanimous support. The meeting included Pakistan Acting Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shah Khawar and COO Salman Naseer.

Jay Shah will continue as the ACC chief for two more years. He first served in this role from 2021 to 2022 and was reappointed in 2023.

During his re-election as president, he said,

I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust. We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport, with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy. The ACC is committed to nurturing cricket across Asia.

Jay Shah became the president of the ACC in 2021, taking over from Nazmul Hassan in January of that year, and held the position until January 2024.

In 2021, Jay Shah, who was only 32 years old at the time, became the youngest ACC chief. He led the ACC during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

The men’s Asia Cup in 2022 was moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE due to Sri Lanka’s financial troubles. In 2023, under Shah’s supervision, the men’s Asia Cup was played in Sri Lanka with a 50-over format and was hosted by Pakistan. This decision received criticism because the tournament faced constant rain delays.