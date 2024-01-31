Saud Shakeel Reveals the Truth Behind Viral Spat With Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has cleared up the confusion surrounding a video clip that appeared to show a heated argument with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the Test series against Australia.
During the Test series against Australia in December 2023, a video circulated on social media in which Shakeel and Sarfaraz engaged in a heated argument, revealing a discussion between the two Karachi-based players.
What happening !?! 👀#PAKvsAUS #PakistanCricket #PakistanCricketTeam #PSL9Draft pic.twitter.com/5bRypGZWB3
— leo. (@Bukhari_Leo14) December 4, 2023
In the video Saud Shakeel questioned, “For how long will I continue to be of use to you?”
Sarfaraz replied, “You won’t be of any use to me. To begin with, I never instructed you to do anything. I never requested you to make a swap. I swapped with the person I intended to.”
Shakeel countered by stating, “You still made the swap, so I was beneficial to you.”
Meanwhile, during an interview with a local sports website, Shakeel explained that the video was edited in a way that made it seem like a serious fight, but in reality, it was just a friendly exchange between them.
The video was edited in such a way that it appears we are having a fight, although at that time we were joking, he is like my elder brother, and we cannot have a fight like it seems in the edited video. Our relationship is like that of brothers, and the way the video is edited to create a misleading impression, nothing like that actually happened.
The 28-year-old batter also talked about what former captain Babar Azam said about him, calling him ‘chota don.’ He mentioned that if Babar Azam used that term, he probably had a reason for it and that being around Babar is a great chance to learn.
He also emphasized how much he has learned from Babar, considering him the best batsman in the world, which provides ample learning opportunities.