Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Saud Shakeel Reveals the Truth Behind Viral Spat With Sarfaraz Ahmed

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 4:09 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has cleared up the confusion surrounding a video clip that appeared to show a heated argument with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the Test series against Australia.

During the Test series against Australia in December 2023, a video circulated on social media in which Shakeel and Sarfaraz engaged in a heated argument, revealing a discussion between the two Karachi-based players.

ALSO READ

In the video Saud Shakeel questioned, “For how long will I continue to be of use to you?”

Sarfaraz replied, “You won’t be of any use to me. To begin with, I never instructed you to do anything. I never requested you to make a swap. I swapped with the person I intended to.”

Shakeel countered by stating, “You still made the swap, so I was beneficial to you.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with a local sports website, Shakeel explained that the video was edited in a way that made it seem like a serious fight, but in reality, it was just a friendly exchange between them.

The video was edited in such a way that it appears we are having a fight, although at that time we were joking, he is like my elder brother, and we cannot have a fight like it seems in the edited video. Our relationship is like that of brothers, and the way the video is edited to create a misleading impression, nothing like that actually happened.

The 28-year-old batter also talked about what former captain Babar Azam said about him, calling him ‘chota don.’ He mentioned that if Babar Azam used that term, he probably had a reason for it and that being around Babar is a great chance to learn.

He also emphasized how much he has learned from Babar, considering him the best batsman in the world, which provides ample learning opportunities.

ALSO READ

The middle-order batter concluded his talk by expressing his dedication to performing at his best in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other matches. His main aim is to help his team win and always tries to play well and contribute to his team’s success in every game.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>