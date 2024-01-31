Electricity Bills Likely to Increase Further Soon

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 1:19 pm

Power distribution firms (DISCOs) have asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to help collect additional Rs. 81.5 billion in electricity bills.

The proposed recovery is based on numerous changes for the second quarter of FY24, which runs from October to December 2023 and comprises 92.2 percent or Rs. 75.1 billion in capacity charges from power consumers to be paid to private power providers, reported a national daily.

NEPRA will conduct a public hearing in this regard on 14 February 2024.

Once NEPRA determines the per-unit additional charges for DISCOs, they will also apply to K-Electric consumers.

In their motion, DISCOs requested a tariff hike to cover capacity charges, transmission charges, the impact of incremental units, market operation fees, the impact of transmission and distribution losses on account of FCAs, and other costs for the quarter.

DISCOs have sought adjustments as mentioned below:

Distribution Companies (DISCOs) Adjustments Sought/PKR
IESCO Rs. 6.921 billion
LESCO Rs. 15.105 billion
GEPCO Rs. 2.663 billion
FESCO Rs. 9.446 billion
MEPCO Rs. 14.884 billion
PESCO Rs. 11.583 billion
HESCO Rs. 3.524 billion
QESCO Rs. 10.983 billion
SEPCO Rs. 2.879 billion
TESCO Rs. 3.51 billion
TOTAL Rs. 81.5 billion
Of the total, DISCOs have asked for Rs. 75.1 billion in capacity charges, Rs. 6.587 billion in UoSC charges and market operator fees, Rs. 10.818 billion in T&D losses in monthly FCA, and a negative adjustment of Rs. 2.335 billion in incremental units, and another adjustment for variable O&M costs.

Looks like loyal consumers will pay for all inefficiencies, power losses, and system theft through these recoveries.

