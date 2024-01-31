Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Wins Challenger Trophy in Hockey5s World Cup 2024

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 5:00 pm

Pakistan defeated Switzerland by 10-1 in Muscat to win the Challenger Trophy courtesy of their ninth-place finish in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup on Wednesday.

The Shaheens narrowly missed out on the medal round of the Hockey5s World Cup as they failed to finish in the top 2 positions of the Pool A group. After defeating Nigeria by 11-5, Pakistan succumbed to two narrow defeats against the Netherlands (5-3) and Poland (8-7).

Pakistan played the 9-16 classification round and thrashed Jamaica by 15-2 and advanced to the crossover match where they faced Australia. These matches would decide which team is the best out of the quarterfinalists.

The Green Shirts crushed Australia 11-3 in the crossover match to reach the final of the Challenger Trophy. Pakistan convincingly defeated Switzerland in the final match of the tournament to win the trophy in the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup.

Rana Waheed netted 23 goals in the mega-event and was named the top-scorer of the tournament.

The Netherlands will face Malaysia in the final of event later tonight.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

