400kg Dead Chicken Meat Seized in Sargodha

By Sher Alam | Published May 8, 2024 | 12:19 pm

Police in Sargodha made a startling discovery on Tuesday as they uncovered a haul of 400 kilograms of dead chicken meat in the Kot Momin tehsil area.

The revelation came to light when officers from the Hilalpur police post intercepted a rickshaw during routine checks. Upon inspection, they were alarmed to find the vehicle laden with bags containing the decomposed chicken meat. Prompt action followed, with police registering a case against the driver and impounding the rickshaw.

The discovery raised immediate concerns regarding public health and food safety, prompting swift action from the authorities. Police swiftly registered a case against the rickshaw driver and impounded the vehicle for further investigation. The incident underscores the importance of stringent measures to combat the sale and distribution of unhygienic or contaminated food products, which pose a serious risk to consumers.

Meanwhile, in a proactive move to ensure the effective functioning of correctional facilities, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, Saeedullah Gondal, undertook a surprise visit to the high-security jail in Mianwali. The surprise inspection was part of ongoing efforts to assess and improve the conditions within the prison system.

During his visit, DIG Gondal thoroughly examined various aspects of the prison’s operations. This included scrutinizing the quality of food provided to inmates, inspecting living conditions, and assessing overall standards of hygiene and cleanliness. The DIG reiterated the importance of upholding humane treatment standards for prisoners and emphasized the need for strict adherence to established protocols.

Furthermore, he instructed the superintendent and prison staff to ensure that inmates are treated with dignity and respect and to take proactive measures to prevent any mistreatment or negligence.

