Punjab Launches Online Portal for Issuance of Weapons Licenses

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 11:20 am

Caretaker Punjab government under CM Mohsin Naqvi has achieved another milestone by eradicating corruption in the issuance of arms licenses, making the process available online to ensure transparency.

The provincial Home Department and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have signed an agreement for the Punjab Arms License Management System (PALMS). The PALMS portal was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The online portal will also enable the renewal of arms licenses throughout Punjab, as well as provide a convenient platform for the online transfer of licenses to heirs.

Furthermore, applicants can receive their licenses at their doorstep following the launch of PALMS. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the implementation of this system will enable the complete elimination of corruption in the issuance of licenses.

The Chief Minister lauded Home Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed and Additional Secretary Home (Judicial) Department Farwa Aamir for their contributions in launching the online portal.

He also praised the commendable implementation of the automatic system for issuing arms licenses. The agreement in this regard was signed by the Interior Secretary, Government of Punjab, and DG NADRA.

Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General Nadra Sohail Jahangir, Director Arms Nadra, and other relevant officials were in attendance at the event.

>