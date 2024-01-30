FIA Register FIR on Replacing Answer Sheets in CSS 2022 Exam

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the allegations of replacing answer books instead of pecuniary gains of Rs. 1 million in the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2022 exam.

The document states that FIA’s anti-corruption circle Islamabad has registered an FIR against an official of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), two candidates, and one other person who have allegations of facilitating this whole process while role of Ex-Deputy Director FPSC Mumtaz Hussain Shoukat and others will be thrashed out during the investigation.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First Online Gold Trading Company Starts Operations Today

Consequent upon enquiry number 322/2023 initiated on the complaint of Unsar Hayat Gonsdal, Director General (Administration), FPSC, Islamabad it transpired that accused Nadeem Mohammad Khan, Assistant BS-16 posted in Secrecy Brunch of FPSC Islamabad managed to replace answer sheets of 02 Candidates appeared in CSS Examination 2022.

This fact was observed during the interview stage that some candidates have secured extraordinary marks in the written part of the CSS Examination 2022 but could not perform in viva voce.

Upon suspicious an internal fact-finding inquiry was also conducted by the committee consisting of Syed Ahmed Babur Zaidi DO Secrecy FPSC, Zaheer Parvaiz Khan Member FPSC, and Akbar Hussain Durrani Member FIPSC during the internal inquiry accused Nadeem Muhammad Khan found guilty for replacing the answer books of candidates All Sher, Roll No. 22498 and Hular Ahmed, Roll No. 23509.

During the inquiry, the answer books of all the candidates were scrutinized, and the answer books of two candidates namely Ali Sher, Roll No. 22498, and Halar Ahmed, Roll No. 23509 were found replaced with original which were attempted by the candidates in Examination Halls.

The answer books of Examination Halls were replaced by accused Nadeem Muhammad Khan Assistant posted at Secrecy Branch in lieu of pecuniary gains of Rs 1 million with the active connivance of one Muhammad Ibrahim.

The serial numbers of all the twenty-four answer books are different from those that have been recorded on the attendance sheets in the examination halls. The twenty-two answer books used by the candidates have not been issued by the examination cell to any Hall/center in CSS 2022.

ALSO READ PTA, FIA Raid Another Illegal Gateway Exchange in Lahore

Only two answer books were issued to Hall-3, Karachi which have been utilized by Halar Ahmed.

Prima facie case is made out ais 34, 161, 409, 201 PPC and 5(2) 47 PCA against Nadeem Muhammad Khan Assistant FPSC (BS-16), Halar Ahmed, Ali Sher, and Muhammad Ibrahim resident of Karachi who facilitated in this whole process while the role of Ex-Deputy Director FPSC Mumtaz Hussain Shoukat and others will be thrashed out during the investigation.